Centre plans to decriminalise various provisions of LLP Act

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo)

The corporate Affairs Ministry on Friday invited comments on proposals to decriminalise provisions of the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act 2008 to improve ease of doing business for law-abiding LLPs and to declog the criminal justice system.

“It has been decided to review the penal provisions of the Act to decriminalise compoundable offences involving minor, procedural or technical violations of the Act, or offences which may not involve any harm to public interest,” the Ministry said in a notice.

