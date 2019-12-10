Centre lowers onion holding limit to 2 tn from 5 tn for retailers

The move comes at time when onion prices are skyrocketing, with retail prices crossing Rs 100 per kg in some cities. The move comes at time when onion prices are skyrocketing, with retail prices crossing Rs 100 per kg in some cities.

In a bid to check hoarding and arrest rising prices, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Monday further reduced the stock holding limit for retailers from 5 tonnes to 2 tonnes of onions. Sources said that the Ministry also asked states to carry out immediate anti-hoarding operations, but clarified that the stock holding limit shall continue to be the same for wholesalers. Besides, importers will continue to remain exempted from these stock limits for imported onions.

This is the second time in less than a fortnight that the Centre has cut the stock holding limit of onions. On December 3, the Ministry halved the stock holding limit for retailers from 10 to 5 tonnes and for wholesalers from 50 to 25 tonnes. The move comes at time when onion prices are skyrocketing, with retail prices crossing Rs 100 per kg in some cities.

Last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held met ministers and top officials to discuss and review the price and availability situation of onion. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar attended the meeting.

Earlier this month, the Centre had asked state-run MMTC to place an order for import of 11,000 metric tonnes of onion from Turkey, which would begin arriving late December or early January next year.

These will be in addition to the 6,090 MT of onions which will start arriving from Egypt mid-December. The Centre had, on November 9, directed MMTC to import up to one lakh MT of onion from surplus nations. In fact, the Ministry roped in Indian embassies in major onion exporters like Iran, Afghanistan and Egypt to facilitate import of the bulb.

Last month, the Union Cabinet approved importing 120,000 tonnes onion to improve the domestic supply and control prices which have skyrocketed to Rs 75-120 per kg across major cities now. The government has directed National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India, or NAFED, to procure surplus onion from Rajasthan, Maharashtra for distribution in deficit States.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App