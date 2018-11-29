Centre likely to seek interim dividend from RBI for FY19

The government is likely to seek an interim dividend from the Reserve Bank of India in the current financial year, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

The finance ministry is also engaged with the RBI for review of the surplus distribution policy, under which transfers its surplus reserves to the government. In 2017-18, the RBI transferred a surplus of Rs 50,000 crore to the government, which comprised an interim transfer of Rs 10,000 crore. This was higher than Rs 30,659 crore in 2016-17, but lower than in the previous three years.

The finance ministry is also confident of sticking to the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent of gross domestic product by March-end 2019. The official indicated that there could be expenditure savings in certain areas which can be used to spend on other sectors or for closing the revenue gaps. The government is also expected to deploy the National Small Savings Fund (NSSF) to better manage its borrowing plan.

In September, while announcing the borrowing plan for the second half of current fiscal year, the government announced Rs 70,000 crore cut in its gross borrowings for the entire year. This reduction in market borrowings will be met via raising resources through other means such as small savings. Interim dividend from the RBI would help the government in boosting its resources.

In the budget for 2018-19, the government estimated a dividend of Rs 54,817 crore from the RBI, nationalised banks and financial institutions. Dividend from public sector enterprises is pegged at Rs 52,494.71 crore by March-end 2019, as per budget documents. As part of its expenditure plan, the government may announce capital infusion for the public sector banks next month. While Rs 42,000 crore of capital infusion is being planned in banks next month, sources said the government may consider increasing the capital infusion plan to support banks in increasing credit growth. The government is expected to spend around Rs 10,000-11,000 crore annually on the recapitalisation bonds that are being issued to finance the equity infusion in public sector banks.

Apart from interim dividend, the government and the RBI are planning to set up a committee to review the economic capital framework of the central bank. The committee will look at the issue of how much capital or reserves should the RBI keep to meet all contingencies, and how much excess capital can be shared with the government. The committee may have members from outside the government and the RBI to look into these issues, and the composition of the committee will be decided jointly by the finance ministry and the RBI.