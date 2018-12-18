Centre likely to get interim dividend for FY19 from Reserve Bank of India

The Central government is hopeful that the Reserve Bank of India under the new Governor Shaktikanta Das will be open to its demand for an interim transfer of dividend in the current financial year, sources familiar with the matter said. The Finance Ministry is likely to seek interim dividend from the RBI by March-end 2019, which will help it meet its target of collections from dividend from financial institutions and the central bank.

In the Budget for 2018-19, the government estimated a dividend of Rs 54,817 crore from the RBI, nationalised banks and financial institutions. Dividend from public sector enterprises is pegged at Rs 52,494.71 crore by March-end 2019, as per budget documents. The government has maintained that it will stick to its target of fiscal deficit of 3.3 per cent of GDP, as pick up in disinvestment revenues and higher direct tax collections will aid revenues.

In 2017-18, the RBI transferred a surplus of Rs 50,000 crore to the government, which included an interim transfer of Rs 10,000 crore done in the previous financial year, taking the effective dividend for the current year to Rs 40,000 crore. While the total dividend was higher than Rs 30,659 crore in 2016-17, it was lower than in the previous three years. The Reserve Bank, which follows July-June financial year, at its board meeting held on August 8, 2018, approved the transfer of surplus amounting to Rs 50,000 crore for the year ended June 30, 2018. The government’s fiscal year runs from April to March.

The government’s fiscal deficit for April-October period stood at Rs 6.48 lakh crore, or 103.9 per cent of the full-year target of Rs 6.24 lakh crore, as revenue collections moderated while government spending remained largely flat during the period, as per the Comptroller General of Accounts data.

The fiscal deficit, which is the gap between expenditure and revenue, was at 96.1 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) during the same period last year.

With the gross domestic product (GDP) growth moderating in July-September quarter and further easing expected in the second half of the fiscal year, analysts expect that the government may breach its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent of GDP by March-end 2019. However, higher dividends from the Reserve Bank, collections through disinvestments along with tax revenues are expected to help the government on the fiscal front.

Explained To aid govt efforts in containing fiscal deficit at 3.3% While the government and the RBI are engaged in formulating a surplus distribution policy of the central bank, an interim dividend transfer ahead of the Union Budget would aid the Centre’s efforts in containing the fiscal deficit at 3.3 per cent of gross domestic product by March-end 2019. Under Section 47 of the RBI Act, 1934, the central bank, after making various provisions, transfers balance profits to the government. In five years between 2013-14 to 2017-18, RBI transferred total dividend of Rs 2,65,130 crore (at an average of Rs 53,000 crore annually) to the government. The changes in the surplus distribution policy are expected streamline the process of dividend calculation and distribution.

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Adviser in the Finance Ministry said the government expects GST collections and disinvestment to pick up pace.

“We are committed to fiscal responsibility. While GST collections may have fallen short in some months, the collections will gather pace along with the economy. Also, we will see good collections from other areas. Customs duty collections have gained from rupee depreciation while direct tax collections have been strong due to better compliance. Air India privatisation has been delayed, but other disinvestments are picking up. In recent weeks, the government raised significant sums from Coal India and ETF sales. On the expenditure front, we expect to maintain the pace of infrastructure spending,” Sanyal had said.

Apart from interim dividend, the government and the RBI are planning to set up a committee to review the economic capital framework of the central bank.

The committee will look at the issue of how much capital or reserves should the Reserve Bank keep to meet all contingencies, and how much excess capital can be shared with the government.