Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Centre cuts windfall tax on crude oil, aviation fuel and diesel 

The new rates come into effect from February 16, 2023, the Ministry of Finance stated.

Windfall tax is levied by the union government on profits made by crude oil producers on any price they get above a threshold of $75 per barrel.

The Union government Thursday cut the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs Rs 4,350 per tonne from Rs 5,050 per tonne, the Ministry of Finance notified in an official order. The government also slashed tax on the export of diesel to Rs 2.50 per litre from Rs 7.50 per litre, and excise duty on ATF to Rs 1.50 per litre from Rs 6 per litre.

The Centre has cut windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil, diesel and ATF in line with rising international oil prices.

The new rates come into effect from February 16, 2023, the Ministry of Finance stated. Petrol continues to have zero windfall tax.

Windfall tax is levied by the Union government on profits made by crude oil producers on any price they get above a threshold of $75 per barrel. The Centre first levied windfall tax on oil companies on July 1, 2022. The government had levied a tax of Rs 6 per litre each on petrol and ATF, while on diesel, it was Rs 13 per litre.

The tax is reviewed every fortnight by the government and is changed on the basis of international oil prices.

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra has said the Union Budget estimated the collection from windfall tax at Rs 25,000 crore in FY 2022-23.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 09:14 IST
