Central trade unions seek President intervention in providing relief to workers

Ten central trade unions have written to President Ram Nath Kovind to direct Centre and states to undertake measures for workers including providing free ration and a grant of Rs 7,500 per month for six months to all non-income taxpayers, to issue Aadhaar-linked identification cards to all workers for social security benefits along with putting on hold any labour law amendments through executive orders and ordinances.

In a letter dated July 24, the unions — INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC — have stated that the “sudden and unplanned national lockdown” imposed by the government affected working people, with the migrant workers being the worst affected among them, adding that the dependent’s of those migrant workers due to the sudden lockdown in March need to be adequately compensated. They have also raised the issue of non-payment of dues to ASHA workers.

The unions have asked for creation of a Rs 10,000-crore fund for implementing social security measures under the provisions of Unorganised Sector Workers’ Social Security Act along with suggesting payments to workers who are in the non-income tax paying category. “To pay every non-income tax paying person Rs 7,500 per month for the next six months and pension of Rs 3,000 per month linked to cost of living to all above 60 years of age,” the letter said.

The unions further asked to increase Budgetary allocation for implementation of National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005, and the daily wage should be enhanced from Rs 202 to Rs 500. Some of the other demands of the unions include demand for cancellation of privatisation of transport, LIC, banks, insurance, coal, BPCL, Air India, airports, telecom, ports and dock and municipal services along with demanding withdrawal of the move for corporatisation of railway production units and handing over 109 railway routes to private sector and privatization of railway stations, and put on hold any labour law amendments through codification of all labour laws into four codes.

