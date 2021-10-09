CEA steps down as 3-yr tenure ends

Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday announced returning to academia following completion of his three-year tenure.

The government had appointed Subramanian, Professor of Finance at Indian School of Business, as CEA in December 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a tweet: “Its been a delight to work with @SubramanianKri. His academic brilliance, unique perspectives on key economic as well as policy matters and reformist zeal are noteworthy. Wishing him the very best for his coming endeavours.”

Krishnamurthy, who succeeded Arvind Subramanian in 2018, is an IIT-IIM alumnus and obtained his PhD in Financial Economics at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.