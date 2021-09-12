CBIC directs officers to take steps for easing availability of containers

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has directed its officers to expeditiously dispose the unclaimed, uncleared, and confiscated goods that are holding up containers, a move aimed at easing availability of containers for exporters.

In an instruction to its field officers, the CBIC said that they should take proactive steps so that containers housing imported cargo that are under enquiry are expeditiously released.

“To continue the emphasis on enhancing the availability of containers, the Board has decided that the field formations also….dispose expeditiously the unclaimed/uncleared/seized/confiscated goods including that are holding up containers following the timelines and procedures prescribed in a Board’s circular,” it said.

It added that field formations had reported certain reasons such as court cases, held by intelligence agencies for non-release of containers. Exporting community has time and again raised the issue of shortage of containers as it affects exports.