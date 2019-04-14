CBDT outlines Apr-Jun action plan, sets June 30 deadline to dispose of demonetisation cases

Outlining the interim action plan for April-June to its field formations, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has set a June 30 deadline for disposal of all cases related to demonetisation along with directing issuance of notices to non-filers of statement of financial transactions (SFT) of high-value transactions under Section 285BA of Income-tax Act by May 15.

Under section 285BA of the Income-tax Act, specified persons including banks, mutual funds, institutions issuing bonds, registrars and sub-registrars are required to record and report high-value financial transactions of individuals and have to file the Annual Information Report, containing details of high-value transactions, by the specified time in following year.

A June 30 deadline has also been set for filing of references before NCLT in cases of ‘struck off’ companies. The CBDT has already issued directions to tax offices across the country to probe financial transactions of about three lakh firms, de-registered by the government for their dubious financial credentials, for tax evasion and money laundering, especially during demonetisation and bring under their ambit the time period (over the last two years) when these companies were struck off from the records of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

The field officers have also been asked to identify cases of violation of cash payments of loans of Rs 5 lakh and above, as per Section 269SS, for only financial years of 2016-17 and 2017-18 by June 30. As per Section 269SS of Income-tax Act, a person cannot accept cash loan or deposit of Rs. 20,000 or more from another person. Also, the Board has asked its field officers to identify cases of undisclosed income accruing from capital gains on sale of land or real estate as per Section 50C and income from other sources as per Section 56(2)(vii) and file the reports by June 30.

It has also directed Chief Commissioners to allow disposal of appeals of more than Rs 10 lakh if a Commissioner (Appeals) does not have adequate number of appeals up-to Rs 10 lakh, so as to meet the target of 150 appeals by June 30. For verification of non-PAN or demonetisation/FATCA /CRS/Special Pilot Project related data, the CBDT has set a target of verification of minimum 8 cases per month for each Deputy Director or Assistant Director of Income-tax and 17 cases per month for each Income Tax Office, the action plan stated.

The Board has set the June 30 deadline for disposal of assessments in at least 25 cases (20 in international taxation) per assessing officer of limited scrutiny, reopened assessment under Section 147 and demonetisation related cases. It has asked the officers to complete these assessments through the e-proceeding facility.