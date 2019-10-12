CBDT data for AY19: Total taxpayers rise 14% to 8.45 crore, those with income over Rs 1 crore up 19%

The number of taxpayers disclosing gross total income over Rs 1 crore rose 19.1 per cent year-on-year to 1.67 lakh in assessment year (AY) 2018-19, income-tax statistics for assessment years released on Friday by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) showed.

Of the 1.67 lakh total taxpayers disclosing gross income over Rs 1 crore, individual taxpayers stood at 97,689 — an increase of 20.1 per cent over the previous year.

Overall, the number of total taxpayers (including corporates, firms, HUFs, individuals, AOPs and BOIs) for AY2018-19 increased 13.8 per cent to 8.45 crore, the data showed.

Seven individuals paid tax exceeding Rs 100 crore but less than Rs 500 crore in AY2018-19 (about Rs 151 crore), as against four individuals (tax paid Rs 166 crore) in the same category in the preceding year, the income-tax statistics by the CBDT showed. No individual paid tax of over Rs 500 crore in AY2018-19.

The number of individuals who paid tax between Rs 50 crore and Rs 100 crore increased to 24 from 16 in the preceding year.

Of the total 5.52 crore returns filed by individuals in AY2018-19, 2,849 individuals filed for salary income over Rs 5 crore, as against 2,254 individuals in the previous year. Thirty five individuals filed returns for income between Rs 50 crore and Rs 100 crore, and nine for income more than Rs 100 crore but less than Rs 500 crore, as against 23 and two individuals in the respective categories in the previous year.

In AY2018-19, 2,039 individuals filed returns for salary income between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore, as against 1,615 individuals in the previous year.

The maximum number of returns were filed for showing zero salary income at 2.62 crore returns, followed by 81.55 lakh returns filed for salary income between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 9.5 lakh.

The CBDT on Friday released Income Tax Returns Statistics for the assessment year 2018-19 (financial year 2017-18). It has earlier released similar data for assessment years, beginning 2012-13.

A closer look at the number of tax returns filed by companies reveals that 1,443 companies filed returns for business income over Rs 100 crore in AY2018-19, higher than 1,194 companies in the previous year.

The number of companies paying taxes over Rs 100 crore also registered an increase of 12.7 per cent to 525 in AY2018-19 from 466 in 2013-14. Of the total 8.41 lakh tax returns filed for business income by companies in AY2018-19, the highest number of returns of 4.57 lakh were seen for the zero business income category.