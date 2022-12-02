Car sales jump in November on high demand, better chip supply

The passenger vehicles (PV) segment, comprising cars, SUVs & vans, is expected to close 2022 with record sales of 3.8 million units which would be best-ever in a calendar year, beating the previous best of 3.38 million clocked in 2018. Resumption of chip supplies to near normal levels boosting production, strong retail demand and new model launches in the SUV segment have led to the strong growth.

The PV industry closed November with more than 310,000 units, making it the sixth straight month with sales crossing the 300,000. The industry is sitting on estimated pending bookings of around 750,000 units. Maruti Suzuki continues to have the lion’s share of the booking pie with 374,000 units, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra at over 200,000 and Tata Motors with around 150,000.

Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Last six months the industry has seen numbers greater than 300,000 consistently. We should end 2022 with (sales of) around 3.8 million. The previous highest was in 2018 when 3.38 million were sold. In 2021 we had 3.08 million sales.” Maruti Suzuki clocked domestic PV sales of 132,395 units in November, a 21 per cent growth over the same month last year. Tata Motors, the country’s third largest PV maker, saw its volumes rising 55 per cent to 46,037 units during November compared to the same month last year. Nearly 10 per cent of the November volumes came from electric vehicles.

Hyundai Motor India, the second largest car maker in the country, maintained its modest lead over Tata Motors in November with sales of 48,003 units, a growth of 30 per cent compared to the same month last year.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), the SUV specialist, maintained its fourth spot in November with sales of 30,392 units and a growth of 55 per cent compared to the same month last year. M&M has a strong order book for the newly launched Scorpio and the XUV700. —FE