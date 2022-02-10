‘Capital gains tax from shares: ’60K-80K crore mop-up likely’

In an almost 10-fold increase in tax collections from stock markets, the government is expecting to collect Rs 60,000-80,000 crore this year as tax on “capital gains in the stock markets” as against Rs 6,000-8,000 crore in the previous fiscal.

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Wednesday said the government is estimating a “good amount” from the tax levy on capital gains despite a low tax rate for long and short terms, adding the government is open to ‘some tinkering’ in the varied rates and holding period for computation of capital gains tax on shares, debt and immovable property.

“We are going to get a good amount of revenue from capital gains tax despite the fact that capital gains tax rates are much lower at 10 per cent and 15 per cent on the stock markets for long-term and short-term (respectively). We are making an estimate, it should be between Rs 60,000-80,000 crore. Last year, it was about Rs 6,000-8000 crore. That has made a huge difference. Now, with the tapering happening and rates likely to go up in the US and (with) money moving out, one does not know how the market is going to play,” Bajaj said.

At an estimate of Rs 80,000 crore for capital gains tax levy, this would imply almost 6.4 per cent of the total direct tax collections of Rs 12.5 lakh crore estimated in the revised estimates for 2021-22.

Bajaj said the current capital gains tax structure is “too complicated” in terms of varied rates and period of holding across the assets and hence needs a relook. “We need to rework the capital gains structure for rates, holding periods. We would be open to some tinkering in it, the next time we get an opportunity,” Bajaj said at a Confederation of Indian Industry event.

“Number one is rate and number two is the period for which it is. I think it is too complicated… that we have created. For real estate, we have made it 24 months, for shares 12 months, for debt it is 36 months. We need to work on that,” Bajaj added.

Whenever any such tinkering is brought about, there would be a segment of taxpayers who would stand as gainers while there would be a segment who would lose out, compared to their present tax provision and “that becomes the most difficult part”, he said.

Under the Income Tax Act, gains from sale of capital assets, both movable and immovable, are subject to ‘capital gains tax’. The Act, however, excludes movable personal assets such as cars, apparels, furniture from this tax. Short-term capital gains are chargeable to tax at normal slab rates applicable to the taxpayer, except where such gain is arising from sale of equity shares in a company or units of equity oriented mutual fund or unit of a business trust (where STT has been paid), which is chargeable to tax at the rate of 15 per cent, while long-term capital gains in excess of Rs 1 lakh for equity is taxed at 10 per cent.

Pointing to the gap between current revenue neutral rate under the GST at 11.6 per cent against 15.3 per cent earlier, Bajaj said a rate rejig will take place where rates will go down and other side as well, hinting at a rate hike. He also said that with the compensation regime coming to an end in June this year, states will face a massive shortfall of funds, around Rs 1 lakh crore overall.