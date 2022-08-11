scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Capex push: Rs 1.16L-cr in two instalments released to states

The Centre had, in January, released an advance instalment of tax devolution to state governments amounting to Rs 47,541 crore in addition to the regular devolution for the month.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 1:36:34 am
At present, 41 per cent of tax collected is devolved in 14 instalments during a financial year. (Representational)

The Centre on Wednesday released an advance instalment in addition to the regular monthly instalment of tax devolution to states totalling Rs 1.16 lakh crore with an aim to increase capital and developmental expenditure.

“This is in line with the commitment of the government to strengthen the hands of states to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure. The Union Government has released two instalments of tax devolution to state governments amounting to Rs 1,16,665.75 crore on 10th August, 2022, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs 58,332.86 crore,” a Finance Ministry statement said.

The Centre had, in January, released an advance instalment of tax devolution to state governments amounting to Rs 47,541 crore in addition to the regular devolution for the month, taking the total release amount to Rs 90,082 crore. It had advanced the payment of an instalment of tax devolution of Rs 47,541 crore in November 2021 also.

At present, 41 per cent of tax collected is devolved in 14 instalments during a financial year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...Premium
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?Premium
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...Premium
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...

The advance release of the tax devolution amount to states is expected to ease fiscal pressure of states and incentivise them for extra spending, especially after the end of the compensation mechanism under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, an official said. As per the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017, the states were guaranteed compensation at the compounded rate of 14 per cent from the base year 2015-16 for losses arising due to implementation of the taxation regime, for five years since its rollout. This came to an end on June 30.

Experts said that given the higher-than-anticipated non-excise tax revenues, tax devolution to states is expected to overshoot the budget estimates.

“Presuming that the amount devolved in July 2022 was half of the August 2022 figure, as the latter has been pegged as two monthly instalments, implies that a total of Rs. 3.18 trillion has been devolved in the first five months of FY2023, which is equivalent to 39% of the BE. We anticipate that central tax devolution will need to be as large as Rs. 9.3 trillion in FY2023, overshooting the FY2023 Budget Estimates, led by an expected upside in non-excise tax revenues,” Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA said.

Advertisement

Given that capital spending and projects involve a considerable lead time, Nayar said, an early reassessment of the monthly amounts being shared with the states will help enable them to boost their capital spending. “In FY2022, a large part of the upside in tax devolution was backended to Q4, which ended up reducing state government borrowings in that quarter but did not translate to higher spending,” she said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 01:36:34 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

3

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

4

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

5

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress

Featured Stories

NDA shrinking
NDA shrinking
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish ...
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish ...
Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader
Opinion

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader

Premium
What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
Explained

What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case

Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG

Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Premium
RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement