Capex push, rising inflation fuel credit offtake growth to over two-year high

After almost two-and-a-half years, credit growth in the banking sector hit double digits with offtake by borrowers rising by 11.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) as on April 8, 2022, riding on the back of a big capital expenditure (capex) plan by the government and corporates, and demand for working capital requirement.

Among other factors, a senior banking official said, “Rising inflation has led to enhanced working capital requirements across various sectors leading to a jump in credit growth.” With Covid pandemic hitting the economy, credit growth had dipped to 5.3 per cent in the same period of last year, according to the latest Reserve Bank data.

In absolute numbers, credit offtake more than doubled by Rs 12.03 lakh crore in the 12-month period ended April 8 as against Rs 5.50 lakh crore a year ago. Total credit outstanding was Rs 119.88 lakh crore as on April 8, the RBI data shows.

Growth in bank credit was 14.5 per cent year-on-year during the fortnight ended March 15, 2019. Credit growth had since then declined and fell below the 10 per cent level in October 2019.

The fortnight ended April 8 witnessed credit offtake of Rs 96,708 crore. Normally the last fortnight of the financial year shows substantial rise in growth as banks release the credit in the last few weeks of the fiscal, said a senior banker.

Further, the RBI decision to keep the main policy rate – Repo – at four per cent is expected to boost the lending activity. “Investment activity may gain traction with improving business confidence, pick up in bank credit, continuing support from government capex and congenial financial conditions,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while unveiling the monetary policy last week.

State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest commercial bank, last week raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) for the first time in three years, signalling that the soft rate regime that has prevailed since 2019 may be over.

Banks expect the repo rate – the main policy rate — to go up from June onwards as the RBI seeks to suck out liquidity from the system to rein in inflation. Indicating upward pressure on interest rates, the yield on 10-year benchmark government bonds has reached 7.15 per cent, rising 24 bps in less than two weeks. On the other hand, the cost of funds is set to increase, prompting banks to hike lending rates.

On April 8, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee restored the policy rate corridor under the liquidity adjustment facility to the pre-pandemic width of 50 bps by introducing the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) at 3.75 as the floor of this corridor. SDF is an additional tool employed by the RBI to absorb excess liquidity. In essence, overnight rates were hiked to 3.75 per cent.

In response to the 250-bps reduction in the policy repo rate since February 2019 — when the current easing phase started — the WALRs on fresh and outstanding rupee loans had declined by 213 bps and 143 bps respectively. This cycle is now being reversed.

Industry-wise deployment of gross bank credit data for the month of February shows that while the overall credit demand from the industry rose by 6.5 per cent, the credit demand from the infrastructure segment rose by 11.5 per cent in February. Food processing and petroleum witnessed double digit growth. Drugs and pharmaceuticals and textiles saw credit growth of 9.9 per cent and 7 per cent respectively.

Personal loans showed a growth of 12.3 per cent to Rs 33.06 lakh crore as of February 2022.

On the other hand, outstanding deposits increased by 10.06 percent to Rs 167.42 lakh crore as on April 8. Deposits increased by Rs 15.30 lakh crore in the last 12 months.

According to RBI data, the credit disbursement in the two fortnights ended November 5, 2021 (covering Diwali, Dussehra and Navratri) amounted to Rs 150,278 crore, significantly higher than that in 2020, when it amounted to Rs 81,361 crore in the two fortnights covering the three festive periods.

The credit disbursement this year was even higher than that in the two fortnights of 2018 and 2019 when it amounted to Rs 118,050 crore and Rs 70,799 crore respectively.