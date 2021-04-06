‘Capex cycle in motion; economy to build back better and stronger’

With the end of a challenging 2020-21, the crest of a brighter and self-reliant 2021-22 awaits India, the Finance Ministry report said.

Having successfully managed the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, India is well prepared to combat the scourge of the second wave, the Finance Ministry’s monthly economic report said.

“After battling a historic pandemic in FY 2020-21, the Indian economy is poised to build back better and stronger as is reflected in the movement of several high-frequency indicators. The rise in daily new cases since mid- February marks the onset of second wave of Covid-19 infection in India, the report said, adding the country “has, however, been able to delay the onset of the second wave”. “The wheels of India’s capex cycle have been set into motion, signs of which are imminent in the second half of the year,” it said.

With the end of a challenging 2020-21, the crest of a brighter and self-reliant 2021-22 awaits India, the Finance Ministry report said.