Can sell BS-IV vehicles for 10 days after lockdown, but not in Delhi-NCR: SC

Taking into account the efforts to contain the COVID-19 spread, the Supreme Court Friday allowed automobile dealers 10 more days after the 21-day lockdown ends to sell 10 per cent of the unsold stock of vehicles made to Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV)pollution standards. Hearing a plea by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) via video conferencing, a Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta, however, said such vehicles could not be sold in Delhi-NCR.

“In Delhi-NCR region, we are not allowing sale and registration of these kind of vehicles any more. However, in the remaining part of the country, due to the situation which has arisen due to lock-down, it is ordered that not beyond 10 per cent of the vehicles, except with dealers in Delhi-NCR region, are permitted to be sold out of the aforesaid number of vehicles to make up the good of six days which were available before the lock-down has been ordered in the country”, the bench stated.

It ordered that “details of sale shall be furnished by the applicant and there shall be no violation of the order,” adding that the sale should be done “within ten days of the lifting of the lock-down operating in the concerned cities and not beyond it.” FADA, through senior advocate KV Vishwanathan sought a 30-day extension, contending that given the prevailing situation, there would be bankruptcies and job losses if this was not done. However, the court was not inclined to grant the relief

