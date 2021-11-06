Cairn Energy to change name to Capricorn Energy from mid-December

Cairn Energy PLC will change its company name to Capricorn Energy PLC from mid-December. Cairn Energy, which gave the country its largest onland oil discovery, had in 2011 sold the India unit, Cairn India to Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Group.

The sale included the transfer of the Cairn brand name to Vedanta.

As per a PTI report, Cairn Energy PLC said in a statement it “plans to change its company name from Cairn Energy PLC to Capricorn Energy PLC, effective from December 31, 2021”.

Both the UK firms and Vedanta kept using the name, while Cairn Energy did not change its name, the mining group continued with Cairn India Ltd till 2018 when the firm was merged with Vedanta.

