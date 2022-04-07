CAG: No archiving policy, deficient data management by UIDAI

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has pulled up the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for “deficient data management” as data of Aadhaar card holders have not been matched with Aadhaar number even after 10 years in some cases.

In its audit report on the functioning of the UIDAI, the CAG has criticised the absence of a system to analyse the factors leading to authentication errors and said that even though UIDAI was maintaining one of the largest biometric database in the world, it did not have a data archiving policy, which is considered “a vital storage management best practice”.

“UIDAI provided authentication services to banks, mobile operators and other agencies free of charge till March 2019, contrary to the provisions of their own Regulations, depriving revenue to the Government,” the CAG noted.

Further, it noted that the UIDAI did not have adequate arrangements with the postal department due to which a large number of Aadhaar cards were returned back to the government.