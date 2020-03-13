CAD narrows sharply to $1.4 billion in December quarter

India’s current account deficit (CAD) narrowed sharply to US $1.4 billion (0.2 per cent of GDP) in the December quarter of FY20 from $17.7 billion (2.7 per cent of GDP) in Q3 of 2018-19 and $6.5 billion (0.9 per cent of GDP) in the preceding quarter — Q2 of 2019-20.
According to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the contraction in the CAD was primarily on account of a lower trade deficit at $34.6 billion along with a rise in net services receipts at $21.9 billion as compared with the corresponding period of last year. “Net services receipts increased on the back of a rise in net earnings from computer, travel and financial services,” the RBI said.
Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, rose to $20.6 billion, up by 9 per cent from their level a year ago. In the financial account, net foreign direct investment (FDI) at $10 billion was higher than $7.3 billion in Q3 of 2018-19, the RBI said.
Foreign portfolio investment recorded net inflow of $7.8 billion, as against an outflow of $2.1 billion in Q3 of 2018-19 on account of net purchases in both the debt and equity market. “Net inflow on account of external commercial borrowings to India was $3.2 billion as compared with $2 billion in Q3 of 2018-19. There was an accretion of $21.6 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on BoP basis) as against a depletion of $4.3 billion in Q3 of 2018-19,” the banking regulator said.
Meanwhile, the CAD narrowed to 1.0 per cent of GDP in April-December of 2019-20 from 2.6 per cent in April-December of 2018-19, on the back of a reduction in the trade deficit which shrank to $118.9 billion in April-December 2019-20 from $145.1 billion in April-December of 2018-19. Net invisible receipts were higher in April-December of 2019-20, mainly due to increase in net services earnings and private transfer receipts.
Net FDI inflows at $32.1 billion in April-December of 2019-20 were higher than $24.3 billion in April-December of 2018-19. Portfolio investment recorded a net inflow of $15.1 billion in April-December of 2019-20 as against an outflow of $11.9 billion a year ago. In April-December 2019-20, there was an accretion of $40.7 billion of the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis).
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.