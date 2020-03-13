CAD narrows sharply to $1.4 billion in December quarter

According to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the contraction in the CAD was primarily on account of a lower trade deficit at .6 billion along with a rise in net services receipts at .9 billion as compared with the corresponding period of last year. (File Photo) According to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the contraction in the CAD was primarily on account of a lower trade deficit at .6 billion along with a rise in net services receipts at .9 billion as compared with the corresponding period of last year. (File Photo)

India’s current account deficit (CAD) narrowed sharply to US $1.4 billion (0.2 per cent of GDP) in the December quarter of FY20 from $17.7 billion (2.7 per cent of GDP) in Q3 of 2018-19 and $6.5 billion (0.9 per cent of GDP) in the preceding quarter — Q2 of 2019-20.

According to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the contraction in the CAD was primarily on account of a lower trade deficit at $34.6 billion along with a rise in net services receipts at $21.9 billion as compared with the corresponding period of last year. “Net services receipts increased on the back of a rise in net earnings from computer, travel and financial services,” the RBI said.

Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, rose to $20.6 billion, up by 9 per cent from their level a year ago. In the financial account, net foreign direct investment (FDI) at $10 billion was higher than $7.3 billion in Q3 of 2018-19, the RBI said.

Foreign portfolio investment recorded net inflow of $7.8 billion, as against an outflow of $2.1 billion in Q3 of 2018-19 on account of net purchases in both the debt and equity market. “Net inflow on account of external commercial borrowings to India was $3.2 billion as compared with $2 billion in Q3 of 2018-19. There was an accretion of $21.6 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on BoP basis) as against a depletion of $4.3 billion in Q3 of 2018-19,” the banking regulator said.

Meanwhile, the CAD narrowed to 1.0 per cent of GDP in April-December of 2019-20 from 2.6 per cent in April-December of 2018-19, on the back of a reduction in the trade deficit which shrank to $118.9 billion in April-December 2019-20 from $145.1 billion in April-December of 2018-19. Net invisible receipts were higher in April-December of 2019-20, mainly due to increase in net services earnings and private transfer receipts.

Net FDI inflows at $32.1 billion in April-December of 2019-20 were higher than $24.3 billion in April-December of 2018-19. Portfolio investment recorded a net inflow of $15.1 billion in April-December of 2019-20 as against an outflow of $11.9 billion a year ago. In April-December 2019-20, there was an accretion of $40.7 billion of the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.