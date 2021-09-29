Cabinet clears doubling of Nimach-Ratlam railway line worth Rs 1,095.88 crore

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the doubling of the Nimach-Ratlam railway line at a total estimated cost of Rs 1,095.88 crore, Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced.

Briefing the media on the key decisions taken by the Cabinet, Thakur said that the doubling of Nimach-Ratlam and Rajkot-Kanalus railway lines will benefit passengers as well as the entire industrial belt.

Here’s are the key cabinet decisions:

1. Cabinet approves doubling of Nimach-Ratlam railway line

– The Cabinet approved the doubling of the Nimach-Ratlam railway line at a total estimated cost of Rs 1,095.88 crore: Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced.

– Doubling of Nimach-Ratlam and Rajkot-Kanalus railway lines will benefit passengers as well as the entire industrial belt, Thakur said.

2. Cabinet approves listing of Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) on stock exchanges

– The Cabinet also approved the listing of Export Credit Guarantee Corporation Ltd. (ECCG) on the stock exchange, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said.

– He added that Rs 4,400 crore will be invested in ECGC Ltd in five years beginning from the financial year 2021-22 to provide support to exporters as well as banks.

3. Cabinet approves continuation of National Export Insurance Account (NEIA) scheme

– The Cabinet approved the continuation of National Export Insurance Account (NEIA) scheme and announced and infusion of Rs 1,650 crore grant-in-aid over five years, Goyal said.

4. Government to launch new scheme ‘Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman’

A new scheme called ‘Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman’ will be launched by the government, to provide nutritious food to crores of school-going children, Thakur said.

The scheme costing Rs 1.31 lakh crore to run for five years, he informed.