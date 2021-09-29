Cabinet clears doubling of Nimach-Ratlam railway line worth Rs 1,095.88 crore

Updated: September 29, 2021 4:05:19 pm
The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the doubling of the Nimach-Ratlam railway line at a total estimated cost of Rs 1,095.88 crore, Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced.
Briefing the media on the key decisions taken by the Cabinet, Thakur said that the doubling of Nimach-Ratlam and Rajkot-Kanalus railway lines will benefit passengers as well as the entire industrial belt.
Here’s are the key cabinet decisions:
1. Cabinet approves doubling of Nimach-Ratlam railway line
– The Cabinet approved the doubling of the Nimach-Ratlam railway line at a total estimated cost of Rs 1,095.88 crore: Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced.
– Doubling of Nimach-Ratlam and Rajkot-Kanalus railway lines will benefit passengers as well as the entire industrial belt, Thakur said.
2. Cabinet approves listing of Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) on stock exchanges
– The Cabinet also approved the listing of Export Credit Guarantee Corporation Ltd. (ECCG) on the stock exchange, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said.
– He added that Rs 4,400 crore will be invested in ECGC Ltd in five years beginning from the financial year 2021-22 to provide support to exporters as well as banks.
3. Cabinet approves continuation of National Export Insurance Account (NEIA) scheme
– The Cabinet approved the continuation of National Export Insurance Account (NEIA) scheme and announced and infusion of Rs 1,650 crore grant-in-aid over five years, Goyal said.
4. Government to launch new scheme ‘Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman’
A new scheme called ‘Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman’ will be launched by the government, to provide nutritious food to crores of school-going children, Thakur said.
The scheme costing Rs 1.31 lakh crore to run for five years, he informed.
