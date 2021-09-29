scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Cabinet clears doubling of Nimach-Ratlam railway line worth Rs 1,095.88 crore

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 29, 2021 4:05:19 pm
Anurag Thakur, Anurag Thakur Cabinet briefingNew Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur addresses media on cabinet decisions, at National Media Centre in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the doubling of the Nimach-Ratlam railway line at a total estimated cost of Rs 1,095.88 crore, Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced.

Briefing the media on the key decisions taken by the Cabinet, Thakur said that the doubling of Nimach-Ratlam and Rajkot-Kanalus railway lines will benefit passengers as well as the entire industrial belt.

Here’s are the key cabinet decisions:

1. Cabinet approves doubling of Nimach-Ratlam railway line

– The Cabinet approved the doubling of the Nimach-Ratlam railway line at a total estimated cost of Rs 1,095.88 crore: Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

– Doubling of Nimach-Ratlam and Rajkot-Kanalus railway lines will benefit passengers as well as the entire industrial belt, Thakur said.

2. Cabinet approves listing of Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) on stock exchanges

– The Cabinet also approved the listing of Export Credit Guarantee Corporation Ltd. (ECCG) on the stock exchange, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said.

– He added that Rs 4,400 crore will be invested in ECGC Ltd in five years beginning from the financial year 2021-22 to provide support to exporters as well as banks.

3. Cabinet approves continuation of National Export Insurance Account (NEIA) scheme

– The Cabinet approved the continuation of National Export Insurance Account (NEIA) scheme and announced and infusion of Rs 1,650 crore grant-in-aid over five years, Goyal said.

4. Government to launch new scheme ‘Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman’

A new scheme called ‘Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman’ will be launched by the government, to provide nutritious food to crores of school-going children, Thakur said.

The scheme costing Rs 1.31 lakh crore to run for five years, he informed.

