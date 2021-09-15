Cabinet approves revised PLI scheme for auto and drone sector worth Rs 26,058 crore

Cabinet Meeting Today: The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the revised production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said. The government reduced the outlay for this PLI scheme to Rs 25,929 crore from Rs 57,042 crore announced in November last year.

Additionally, the Cabinet also approved a four-year moratorium on payment of the spectrum dues by telecom companies as part of a relief package for the struggling sector. The move is aimed at providing relief to incumbent telcos such as Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel which have to pay thousands of crores in unprovisioned past statutory dues.

The relief for the telecom sector comes weeks after billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla resigned as chairman of Vodafone Idea (Vi) on August 4.

Briefing the media after the conclusion of the Cabinet meeting, Thakur announced that the Cabinet approved the PLI scheme for auto, auto components and drones industries. It will have a provision of Rs 26,058 crore, of which Rs 25,929 crore will be for the auto sector and Rs 120 crore for the drone industry.

More to follow