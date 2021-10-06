Cabinet approves setting up of 7 mega integrated textile region and apparel parks

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the setting up of 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks with a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crore in the next five years.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal announced the decision and said the move will provide 7 lakh direct and 14 lakh indirect jobs in the sector.

He also informed that 10 states have already shown interest for the project.

PM MITRA is inspired by the 5F vision of the prime minister.

“The ‘5F’ Formula encompasses – Farm to fibre; fibre to factory; factory to fashion; fashion to foreign. This integrated vision will help furthering the growth of textile sector in the economy,” a government statement said.

PM MITRA will be developed by a special purpose vehicle owned by state governments and central government in public private partnership (PPP) mode.

The PM MITRA parks will have the following:

Core Infrastructure: Incubation Centre & Plug & Play facility, Developed Factory Sites, Roads, Power, Water and Waste Water system, Common Processing House & CETP and other related facilities e.g. Design Centre, Testing Centres etc.

Support Infrastructure: Workers’ hostels & housing, logistics park, warehousing, medical, training & skill development facilities.

Cabinet approves Productivity Linked Bonus to railway employees for FY 2020-21

Separately, the Cabinet approved productivity-linked bonus equivalent to 78 days wage to all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

The bonus for the financial year 2020-21 will benefit about 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees, he said.

The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB to the eligible non-gazetted railway employees is Rs 7000/- per month. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days.

An expenditure of nearly Rs 1,985 crore will be incurred on this.

The bonus is usually announced ahead of Dussehra and Puja festivities.

-with PTI inputs