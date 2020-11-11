Cabinet approves PLI scheme worth Rs 2 lakh crore for 10 sectors

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefing the press after the Cabinet decisions on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. (Screengrab: YouTube/PIB)

The Union Cabinet today approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme worth up to Rs 2 lakh crore for 10 key sectors in a bid to boost India’s manufacturing capabilities and enhancing exports. The scheme will make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investment and enhance exports.

The Cabinet decision was announced by Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Briefing the press after the Cabinet meeting, Javadekar said that the production-linked incentives will be offered for the sectors such as white goods manufacturing, pharmaceutical, specialised steel, automobiles, telecom, textile, food products, solar photovoltic and cell battery.

“…the policy that we are taking in the PLI, through which we want the manufacturers to come into India, is clearly to say we want to build our strength but yet link with the global value chains. India should become a manufacturing hub is always been the call by our honourable prime minister,” Sitharaman said while addressing the briefing.

More to follow

