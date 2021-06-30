Cabinet approves FM Covid-19 stimulus package, Rs 3.03-lakh crore scheme for power discoms

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the stimulus package announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman two days ago, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced.

Javadekar said that the export insurance cover of Rs 1.22 lakh crore scheme has been approved by Cabinet. It was further added that a reform-based, result-linked power discom scheme worth Rs 3.03 lakh crore also got the Cabinet’s approval.

More to follow