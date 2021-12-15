Cabinet approves Rs 76,000 crore PLI scheme for semiconductors

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for semiconductors worth Rs 76,000 crore, Information and Broadcasting minister Minister Anurag Thakur informed.
Briefing the media on the key decisions taken by the Cabinet, Anurag Thakur said that this scheme will promote the manufacturing of semiconductor and display board in the country.
More to follow
