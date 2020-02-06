Cabinet approves amendment to allow cooperatives to come under RBI purview

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar

The Union Cabinet has approved amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, which will empower the Reserve Bank of India to have regulatory oversight over cooperative banks.

“Cooperative banks which are 1500 plus in number, have been brought under the regulation of RBI. Cooperative movement is very strong. It has more than 8.6 crore depositors; Rs 5 lakh crore deposits and 1,540 multi-state, urban and other cooperative banks”, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

He added, “There will be qualification for appointment of directors and pre-permission will be required for the appointment of CEO and other important office bearers. At the same time audit and other norms of the RBI will be implemented in the sector. This will give financial stability to the sector.”

The Cabinet also gave its ‘in-principle’ approval for setting up a major port at Vadhavan in Maharashtra.

Javadekar said, “The total cost of this project will be Rs 51,000 crore. This is part of Rs 100 lakh crore infrastructure plan of the country.” The Cabinet approved the Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which seek to grant statutory status to five IIIT in Public Private Partnership mode at Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala and Raichur, and declare them Institutions of National Importance along with already existing 15 Indian Institutes of Information Technology.

