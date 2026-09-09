Cabinet approves eight multitracking projects to decongest railway lines

4 min readSep 9, 2026 08:53 PM IST
In a step to decongest the high density networks of the Indian Railways, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved eight multitracking projects spanning 1,196 kilometers worth Rs 20,804 crore. These projects lie on the Mumbai-Kolkata and Mumbai-Chennai high density network, two of the seven such railway corridors.
The projects are Kharagpur-Jharsuguda (Bagdehi) 4th Line, Bilaspur (Uslapur)-Pendra Road 3rd Line, Katni-Pendra Road 4th Line, Secunderabad (Ghatkesar)-Kazipet fourlining, Arakkonam-Renigunta 3rd and 4th Line, Whitefield-Bangarapet 3rd and 4th Line, Hosur-Omalur doubling, and Salem-Karur-Dindigul doubling.
High Density Network, or HDN, are passenger-freight corridors where the number of trains run beyond its capacity in most sections. This leads to congestion, passenger delays, and freight operations that affect network efficiency.
The Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said seven high-density corridors carry about 40% of the railways’ traffic and multitracking will not only decongest these sections but also reduce the logistic cost of the country.
“Of the 11,000 km of the high density corridor, about 2,000 km is already fourlaned. In 5,000 kilometers, the project is sanctioned and work is underway. In 4,000 kilometers, the DPR (Detailed Project Report) is being prepared and work will be approved in future,” said Vaishnaw while announcing the Cabinet decision.
The 367-km Khargpur-Bagdehi section is part of the Howrah-Mumbai HDN. Its line capacity utilisation has already reached 118% and is expected to rise to 133%. It is a key corridor linking Eastern India to Western India.
Improving connectivity
Similarly, the 87-km Bilaspur (Uslapur)-Pendra Road 3rd Line in Chhattisgarh forms part of the Bilaspur-Anuppur section of High Utilised Network, a key freight and passenger corridor. Currently, it is a double line section, except for the Kargi Road-Saika Road (8 km), where third line work is underway.
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The 201-km Katni-Pendra Road 4th Line, covering the districts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, serves as a vital link between central India and the mineral-rich eastern region, covering major SECL coalfields including Korba, Gevra, Dipka, Kusmunda and Chrimiri.
The Cabinet also announced fourlaning of 110-km of Secunderabad (Ghatkesar)-Kazipet, which is an existing double line and part of the Wadi-Secunderabad-Kazipet highly utilised network route. It is also a critical route for daily commuters between Secunderabad and Kazipet/Warangal.
The project lies in the vicinity of Singareni coal mines and Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), and is a key link for transporting coal to thermal power plants located at Hotgi, Kudgi, Yadlapur, Bellary, and Yermaras.
Developments in Southern capitals
The Cabinet also announced the multitracking projects around the Bengaluru region such as Arakkonam-Renigunta (77 km), Whitefield-Bangarapet (47 km), Hosur-Omalur doubling (147 km) and Salem-Karur-Dindigul doubling (159 km).
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The Arakkonam-Renigunta (Tirupati) line is part of the Mumbai-Chennai HDN. The line is saturated by 120%. It will connect Kudgi and Rayalaseema powerplants to Ennore port.
The Whilefield-Bangarapet is part of the Manmad-Hubballi-Bengaluru-Jolarpettai highly utilised network. It forms part of the Bangalore-Chennai main route, connecting two major metropolitan cities, and is crucial for Chennai-Tirupati transit. The current line is saturated at 105%.
The Hosur-Omalur doubling will serve pilgrims travelling to Kanniyakumari and Rameswaram. The doubling of the Salem-Karur-Dindigul section will provide connectivity to three southern capitals: Bengaluru, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram. It is also expected to improve access to MSME clusters, Salem Steel, and UltraTech Cements hubs in Karur and Salem.