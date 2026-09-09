Cabinet approves eight multitracking projects to decongest railway lines

In a step to decongest the high density networks of the Indian Railways, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved eight multitracking projects spanning 1,196 kilometers worth Rs 20,804 crore. These projects lie on the Mumbai-Kolkata and Mumbai-Chennai high density network, two of the seven such railway corridors.

The projects are Kharagpur-Jharsuguda (Bagdehi) 4th Line, Bilaspur (Uslapur)-Pendra Road 3rd Line, Katni-Pendra Road 4th Line, Secunderabad (Ghatkesar)-Kazipet fourlining, Arakkonam-Renigunta 3rd and 4th Line, Whitefield-Bangarapet 3rd and 4th Line, Hosur-Omalur doubling, and Salem-Karur-Dindigul doubling.

High Density Network, or HDN, are passenger-freight corridors where the number of trains run beyond its capacity in most sections. This leads to congestion, passenger delays, and freight operations that affect network efficiency.