Budget proposals aimed at increasing investment activity, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the Budget proposals are aimed at increasing investment activity in the economy, while rejecting demands for relaxing higher surcharge on income tax that will also affect Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) registered as trusts.

While replying to a discussion on the Finance Bill, Sitharaman said the Budget proposals will promote Make in India and a ‘less-cash’ economy. The Bill was later passed by the Lower House by voice vote.

On the contentious issue of surcharge on income tax, which could affect investor sentiment, Sitharaman said it will be imposed on individuals and not on companies. The Union Budget 2019-20 proposed to hike the surcharge, charged on top of the applicable income tax rate, from 15 per cent to 25 per cent for those with taxable incomes of between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore, and to 37 per cent for those earning more than Rs 5 crore. The government has defended this proposal arguing that the rich have a duty towards nation development.

The fears of flight of capital out of India due to the surcharge are unfounded, she said. Since foreign portfolio investors registered as trusts are treated as individuals, they become liable to higher surcharge. The Finance Minister said FPIs registered as trusts have the option to convert themselves into companies, which don’t attract surcharge.

The government also did not relax proposals of TDS (tax deducted at source) on cash withdrawal above Rs 1 crore from banks, and hike in customs duty on newsprint, as demanded by the Opposition. Referring to imposition of 2 per cent TDS on cash withdrawal beyond Rs 1 crore in a year, Sitharaman said the tax could be adjusted against the liability of the assesses, and hence there will be no additional burden on them.

The amended proposal in the Finance Bill also provides that if a person maintains more than one account with the same bank, the bank shall aggregate the withdrawals made from all such accounts to compute the thresh hold for levying TDS.

“I want to assure the members that if there are people who are taxpaying citizens, who have withdrawn like this, this TDS will be adjusted against the total tax dues. So it is not over and above what he is expected to pay as tax, but it is going to be reconciled with the total tax claims which is going to be laid on this individual. So it is not something which is running parallel to it,” Sitharaman said while replying to the debate.

With regard to the simplification of tax laws, the Finance Ministry has already set up a task force to finalise a new Direct Tax Code (DTC), she said. The government has gone ahead with its proposals of taxing buyback of shares by listed companies. The proposals relating to taxation of Alternative Investment Funds investing on an exchange in IFSC (International Financial Services Centre) has been further clarified.

“Taxation arising on account of claw-back for start-up companies which breach the notified conditions will now be in respect of excess consideration over fair value. Initially, Finance Bill had inadvertently provided for claw-back taxation by calculating excess of consideration over face value. This was an unintended mistake which now stands corrected. However, it is now provided that, once this taxation is triggered, there is trigger of penalty at 200 per cent since the excess is deemed to be misreported / concealed income,” said Sudhir Kapadia, National Tax Leader, Ernst & Young India.