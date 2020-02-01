Follow Us:
Saturday, February 01, 2020
Budget 2020: Govt sets agri credit target at Rs 15 lakh crore for FY21, says Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman said Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail in public–private partnership (PPP) mode for cold supply chain to transport perishable goods.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: February 1, 2020 12:33:31 pm
Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Parliament. (PTI photo)

The government has pegged the agricultural credit target at Rs 15 lakh crore for fiscal 2020-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

In her second Budget presentation, the Finance Minister also said Nabard refinance scheme will be expanded. Follow Budget 2020 LIVE updates here

She further said Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail in public–private partnership (PPP) mode for cold supply chain to transport perishable goods.

“To build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, the Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through PPP model so that perishable goods can be transported quickly,” she said.

She also said refrigerated parcel vans on select mail express and freight trains for carrying perishable cargo was also on the anvil. Also, Krishi Udaan will be launched by Civil Aviation Ministry to transport agri-products to national as well international destinations.

Perishable goods like fruits, vegetables, dairy products, fish, meat need to be carried in such temperature controlled vans in order to travel long distances.

The government will also promote one horticulture crop in one district on cluster basis, she said, adding that horticulture with 311 MT exceeded production of food grains.

She also said the government will take steps for conservation of marine fishery, and self help groups will be allowed to set up village agri-storage facilities.

