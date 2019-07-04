Budget 2019 India Live Streaming: When and where to watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech?

Budget 2019 India Live Streaming: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the Union Budget for the financial year 2019-20 in Parliament on July 5. She will be the first full-time woman finance minister (and the second woman ever) to present the Union Budget in Parliament.

This is the first budget to be presented under the Narendra Modi 2.0 government after it was re-elected to power following the landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Budget will be presented amid unemployment touching a 45-year high and India losing its tag of the world’s fastest-growing major economy to China in the last quarter of the fiscal year.

When and where to watch Union Budget 2019 speech?

Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her Budget speech at 11 am. Doordarshan will live telecast the Budget 2019 and it will also be available on the Youtube channel. Doordarshan’s flagship channel DD national will live stream the speech.

Lok Sabha TV will also live telecast Sitharaman’s maiden speech, You can watch it on http://loksabhatv.nic.in/. The Rajya Sabha’s youtube channel will too live stream the speech of the Finance Minister.

The Economic Survey 2019 was tabled on Thursday. The Economic Survey has predicted a seven per cent GDP growth for the financial year 2019-2020. It is considered as the flagship annual document of the Ministry of Finance and the government. The Economic Survey is an important document which provides authoritative, detailed and official annual summary of the current state of play in the Indian economy. It will highlight the likely challenges and provide possible solutions.

If you want to go through Economic Survey Books, you need to go to https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey/ . You will also get the previous years’ economic survey books.