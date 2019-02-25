Boost to realty sector with GST on under-construction homes cut to 5%

The 33rd reconvened meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Sunday cut the tax rate for under-construction housing to 5 per cent (without input tax credit) from the present effective rate of 12 per cent (after one-third abatement of land). For affordable housing, the GST rate was reduced to 1 per cent from effective 8 per cent.

The definition of affordable housing was also redefined by linking to cost as well as carpet area: flats costing up to Rs 45 lakh and with carpet area of 60 square metres in metros (Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai-MMR and Kolkata) or 90 square metres in non-metro areas.

The new tax rates will be effective from April 1.

The proposal to have a uniform rate for state-run and state-authorised lottery at 18 or 28 per cent was referred back to the Group of Ministers. Currently, state-run lotteries attract 12 per cent GST, while state-authorised ones attract 28 per cent.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, “In its 33rd meeting the GST Council has accorded big relief to real estate sector … this will give boost to housing for all and fulfill aspirations of neo/middle classes.”

Jaitley further said the decision is going to give a boost to the under-construction apartments because people were otherwise waiting for them to get completed and that was also stopping the money flow into the real estate sector.

The revised rates are revenue neutral as even presently the input tax credit (ITC) was amounting to around 7 per cent. “The benefit of ITC which was not being passed to the consumer now necessarily goes to the consumer as has happened in the restaurant cases,” Jaitley said.

On concerns that scrapping of ITC may result in compliance loopholes and a move back to cash transactions, Jaitley said the builders will have to purchase a “high level” of purchases of his inputs from GST registered dealers. “The GoM has proposed 80 per cent (sourcing from registered dealers). Whether is 80 per cent or more, the group will reconsider it and present before the Council,” Jaitley said.

With regard to those properties where construction work has already begun, Jaitley said a committee of officers will draft the transition rules and frame guidelines for them.

“The fitment committee and law committee by March 10 will draft those guidelines and immediately place before the GST Council which will then meet via video conference so that ministers do not have to travel to Delhi in election period,” he said. The officers committee will also see cases where there are commercial spaces, shops in ground floors. “The committee will look into whether it should be allowed and if allowed how much percentage should be allowed,” he said.

Explained Rise in demand will outweigh impact of ITC benefit removal This move will offer a push to the demand in the under-construction housing segment, which has been suffering from subdued sales for a number of quarters. While the removal of input tax credit (ITC) benefit may dent profitability on the supply side, the potential buoyancy in demand from this move will far more than compensate for any negative impact. According to Knight Frank, the reduction in GST can potentially reduce the buyers’ payout by 6-7 per cent on the overall purchase, depending on the category. The consequent accelerating sales could bring down the unsold inventory, which has been afflicting the real estate sector.

West Bengal’s Finance Minister Amit Mitra said the 80 per cent sourcing norm was flawed and the officers committee will discuss in detail to clean the complications.

“Somebody you have bought from vanishes then that person is called non-existent, who will no more be considered registered and will be charged 18 per cent … that is where hawala and black market comes in … the industry is going through a bad period, should get stimulated. But with these complications, they will be caught in inspector raj, will be caught in hawala,” Mitra said.

Industry and tax experts said this decision will revive demand, but also pointed that cash transactions may make a comeback and a significant reduction in real estate prices may not happen.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said, “It more than meets the expectations of the real estate sector and will go a long way towards addressing the needs of homebuyers.”

Pratik Jain, partner and leader, Indirect Tax, PwC India said, “Developers would need to increase the base price to recover the loss of input credit but would need to be cautious given the surge in anti-profiteering investigations for restaurants, in similar circumstances.

“Also, it was mentioned that the new rates are likely to come with a condition that majority of purchases would need to be from GST registered vendors. Therefore, monitoring the compliant vendor ecosystem would continue to be critical for industry,” Jain added.