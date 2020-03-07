BJP’s ability to govern financial institutions exposed: Chidambaram

P Chidambaram gave details of the “loan book” of Yes Bank since 2015 to debunk the charge and accused the government of “living in ignorance.” P Chidambaram gave details of the “loan book” of Yes Bank since 2015 to debunk the charge and accused the government of “living in ignorance.”

The Congress on Friday tore into the BJP government, saying its ability to “govern and regulate financial institutions” stands exposed now. The Congress asked the government why it had avoided “warning signals” and sought to know what the representative of the RBI on Yes Bank was doing.

The collapse of Yes Bank also triggered a war of words between the government and the Congress after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said bad loans given during the UPA period had led to the present financial condition of the bank. In a series of tweets, former finance minister

P Chidambaram gave details of the “loan book” of Yes Bank since 2015 to debunk the charge and accused the government of “living in ignorance.”

“BJP has been in power for six years. Their ability to govern and regulate financial institutions stands exposed. First, it was PMC Bank. Now it is YES Bank. Is the government concerned at all? Can it shirk its responsibility? Is there a third bank in the line?” he asked.

“It is obvious that the crisis has been in the making since 2017 and the government did practically nothing except “talk to the RBI”… The FM has indirectly blamed the UPA for the near collapse of YES Bank contrary to her own claim that the crisis started in 2017..FM was focused on what happened during the UPA.” He questioned SBI’s decision of exploring investment opportunities in Yes Bank.

