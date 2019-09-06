BJP govt cannot be targeted on inflation, situation way better than under UPA: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday asserted that the rate of inflation in the Narendra Modi-led government is much lower than during the UPA regime.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata after an interaction with tax officials, the finance minister claimed that the present government cannot be targeted on the issue of inflation as the country had witnessed double-digit inflation during Congress-led UPA government for ten years.

“Price rise of commodities is not an issue, inflation is under control. You cannot target the present government on the issue of inflation as the present situation is way better than the UPA regime. The country witnessed double-digit inflation during Congress rule,” Sitharaman said.

Talking about the prevailing economic slowdown, the finance minister assured that the ministry is in touch with the stakeholders from different sectors. “We are continuously engaging with all sectors to assess challenges, formulate responses,” she said. Every possible help will be extended to them, she added.

Replying to remarks on transparency in tax assessment practices, Sitharaman said, “Tax assessment process must be forces-driven and not discretion-driven.”

About revenue collection during the current financial year, she said targets have been given to the CBDT and CBIC.

(with inputs from PTI)