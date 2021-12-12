Committed to achieve universalisation of social security: Bhupender Yadav

Stressing on the significance of the e-Shram portal to gather data of unorganised workers for evidence-based policy making, Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said the government is committed towards achieving universalisation of social security.

His comments came at a tripartite conference organised by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour & Employment on Friday.

The Tripartite National Dialogue on Global Call to Action aimed at bringing a human-centered recovery from the Covid-19 crisis in the context of India, a Labour Ministry statement said.

It discussed inclusive economic growth and employment, protection of all workers, universal social protection and social dialogue, in the context of India.

In his keynote address on the occasion, Yadav emphasised on the importance of tripartite social dialogue and futuristic approach for policy making and implementation in the country.

He highlighted the need for capacity building, skill development, occupational safety of the workers and transition towards green jobs and green economy for inclusive, resilient and sustainable development of the country.

Two panel discussions also took place.

WITH PTI