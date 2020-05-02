Barring tractors, automobile sector records zero sales in April on lockdown

As the country witnessed a nationwide lockdown for the entire month of April, impacting production and sale of passenger car and other vehicles across the country, leading automobile manufacturers announced zero unit sale for April.(Representational image) As the country witnessed a nationwide lockdown for the entire month of April, impacting production and sale of passenger car and other vehicles across the country, leading automobile manufacturers announced zero unit sale for April.(Representational image)

OTHER THAN tractor sales, which benefitted from lockdown relaxations announced on April 20, 2020, the automobile industry registered zero vehicle sales across the country. As the country witnessed a nationwide lockdown for the entire month of April, impacting production and sale of passenger car and other vehicles across the country, leading automobile manufacturers — Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Hyundai Motor India — announced zero unit sale for April, a first time in any month since their existence. As tractor manufacturing and sale was permitted in green zone, M&M announced sale of 4,772 units of tractors in April.

In its statement, MSIL said that the zero sales was because all production facilities were closed in compliance with government orders. Hyundai too said that zero sales in domestic market was due to “suspension of manufacturing activities amid the nationwide look-down.”

While MSIL exported 632 units from Mundra port following resumption of port operations, Hyundai Motors exported 1,341 units in April.

MG Motors too announced sale of zero units in April. The company, however, began operations and manufacturing on a small scale at its facility in Halol in the last week of April 2020 and hopes that production will ramp-up in the month of May.

Leading manufacturers, however, say that there is no point starting production, despite some relaxations, as the vendors and showrooms also need to operationalise and until the whole value chain starts functioning, there is no point starting production.

Naveen Soni, senior vice president, Sales & Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “As with many other sectors, with the closure of dealerships and manufacturing the operation of the automotive value chain has come to a grinding halt. Restart of the entire value chain cycle and its restoration will be gradual as the industry is faced with the challenges of low consumer sentiments, rebuilding of disrupted supply chains that need factors of productions to be restored that including return of workforce etc.”

Tractor sales, however, resumed after the government relaxed the lockdown restriction in certain industries including production and sale of tractors since April 20. Mahindra & Mahindra sold 4,772 units in the 10 days of operation in April. The sale in April was, however, lower by 83 per cent over the sales of 28,552 units seen in the same month last year.

Industry sources say that close to 300 showrooms linked to tractor manufacturers opened after the relaxations on April 20 and selling the tractors in the zones marked as green. M&M resumed manufacturing in its Rudrapur plant after the relaxations were announced.

Commenting on the sales performance, M&M president-farm equipment sector Hemant Sikka said,”The extension of the national lockdown impacted the business, with dealers partially open for just a few days.”

While he said that there are several positive factors including a good rabi output, opening of procurement centres by the government, indication of good crop prices, reservoir levels that augur well for tractor demand, “The rate of improvement will depend on how quickly the on-ground sales operations, including the start of NBFCs are normalised, following the relaxation of the lockdown,” Sikka added.

