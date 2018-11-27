Banks under PCA: Out of 11 lenders, four report improvement in profits

Even as the government is pushing the Reserve Bank of India to relax prompt corrective action (PCA) norms for weak banks and allow some of them to restart lending, a look into their key financial metrics over the last one year does not paint an optimistic picture. While none of the 11 banks have shown reduction in their gross non-performing assets (GNPA), only four banks reported improvement on the profitability front.

A comparison of gross NPA and profitability of 11 banks in September 2018 quarter over September 2017 quarter shows that while Oriental Bank of Commerce, Corporation Bank and Bank of Maharashtra showed improvement in their profitability; IDBI Bank, Uco Bank, Dena Bank and Allahabad Bank reported marked deterioration in profitability and NPAs. While Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Bank of Maharashtra reported profits in the July-September quarter, as against losses reported in the same quarter last year, Indian Overseas Bank was able to reduce its net loss to Rs 487.26 crore in July-September 2018 from a net loss of Rs 1,222.5 crore in July-September 2017. The other seven PCA banks, however, reported significant jump in net losses.

IDBI Bank remained the worst performer reporting gross NPA of 31.78 per cent in July-September 2018, up from 24.98 per cent in July-September 2017 — the highest among the 11 PCA banks. It also reported record losses of Rs 3,602.5 crore, up from Rs 197.84 crore during the same period — again the highest among the PCA banks.

Explained Pulling banks out of PCA will help them restart lending The reserve Bank has specified prompt corrective action framework to resurrect weak banks by conserving capital and improving operating performance. The government has impressed upon the RBI to provide an exit to certain banks that show an improvement in performance. Since PCA imposes operational and lending restrictions on banks depending upon breach of certain parameters, pulling them out of the PCA will enable them restart lending especially to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. A RBI Committee will start a review of the PCA norms early next month.

A government official explained that one reason behind rising GNPA is that since many of these banks have reduced lending over last one year, their NPA ratio (measured as a percentage of total assets) would rise as the asset base did not grow in proportion to rise in NPAs. In the meeting of its central board on November 19, the RBI said its Board for Financial Supervision (BFS) will now review the PCA framework — which imposes restrictions on lending on banks which have been hit by bad loans and weak capital. A review of the framework is expected to ease curbs a few of the 11 PSU banks. Banks that have shown improvement in performance can be pulled out of the shackles of the PCA. The BFS, which will meet in first week of December, is likely to provide some breathing space to those PCA banks that show trend reversal in their NPA ratios and signs of steady profits in second quarter and ahead, sources said.

PCA banks face restrictions including payment of dividend, expansion in number of branches, staff recruitment and increasing the size of loan book. Two lenders, Dena Bank and Allahabad Bank, are facing restrictions on granting fresh loans. GNPA ratios for these two banks, for instance, would deteriorate even if the actual amount of NPA remains the same but their loan portfolio shrinks. For Dena Bank, which is being merged with Bank of Baroda, Gross NPA rose to 23.64 per cent in July-September 2018, up from 17.23 per cent in July-September 2017. Its losses also more than doubled to Rs 416 crore. In the case of Allahabad Bank, gross NPAs rose to 17.53 per cent from 14.1 per cent while its reported net loss of Rs 1822.71 crore in July-September 2018, in contrast of net profit of Rs 70.2 crore in July-September 2017. Sources said the relaxation by the RBI in its capital conservation buffer norms would likely help banks towards faster movement out of PCA, while preventing certain non-PCA banks to come under it.