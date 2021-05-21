Bangladesh outpaces India on per capita income

India’s per capita income stands at $1,947 which is $280 less than that of Bangladesh, with the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown causing a contraction in economic growth.

India has fallen behind its neighbour Bangladesh in terms of per capita income with the latter reporting its per capita income at $2,227 in the financial year 2020-21, according to reports.

According to reports, during a virtual cabinet meeting held under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the new figures were presented by Planning Minister of Bangladesh MA Mannan.

Bangladesh had reported a per capita income of $2,064 in the previous fiscal year.

In 2007, the per capita income of Bangladesh was half of that of India.

In October last year, the International Monetary Fund had estimated that the per capita income of an average Bangladeshi citizen would be more than the per capita income of an average Indian citizen.