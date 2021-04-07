Bajaj named Revenue Secy, Seth DEA Secy

Senior bureaucrat Tarun Bajaj was appointed revenue secretary as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle by the Centre Tuesday. Bajaj, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Haryana cadre, is currently secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). Bajaj took additional charge of Secretary, Department of Revenue, after the superannuation of Ajay Bhushan Pandey on February 28. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet also approved appointment of Ajay Seth as the new DEA secretary in place of Bajaj. Seth, a 1987-batch IAS officer, is currently serving in his cadre state of Karnataka.

After working in the Prime Minister’s Office for five years, Bajaj has been at the helm of decision making in the Finance Ministry over the last year, especially while formulating the Atmanirbhar Bharat package in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.