‘Azim Premji retains top giver rank in FY21’

Industrialist Azim Premji donated Rs 9,713 crore, or Rs 27 crore a day, to retain his top rank among Indian philanthropists in FY21 showed a report on Thursday.

According to the Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021, the founder chairman of software major Wipro increased his donation by nearly a fourth during the pandemic year. The list ranked HCL’s Shiv Nadar at second, with contributions of Rs 1,263 crore towards upliftment causes.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, the nation’s richest man, was third on the list with a Rs 577 crore contribution.

He was succeeded by Kumar Mangalam Birla with Rs 377 crore.

The second richest Indian, and Adani group chairman, Gautam Adani is eighth on the givers’ list with a donation of Rs 130 crore towards disaster relief. WITH PTI