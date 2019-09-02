Auto makers see sluggish domestic sales in Aug; some see up to 50% fall

The slowdown in the auto industry and decline in domestic sales extended for yet another month, with leading car manufacturers announcing up to 50 per cent drop in sales in August 2019 as against that in corresponding month last year.

While Maruti Suzuki (MSIL), the market leader with around 50 per cent market share, announced a sharp 36 per cent drop in domestic passenger vehicle sales for August, Honda Cars posted a 51 per cent fall in sales for the month with sales of 8,291 units as against 17,020 units in August 2018.

Toyota India also announced a 24 per cent drop in domestic sales in August 2019 at 10,701 units as against 14,100 units in August last year. Hyundai Motor India recorded a 16.58 fall in domestic sales, with 38,205 units sold last month as against 45,801 in the corresponding period a year-ago.

For MSIL, the domestic car sales stood at 93,173 units last month, against sales of 145,895 units in August last year.

The August sales for MSIL is lowest monthly sales in almost five years, said a source. While the mini and compact sub-segment, (Alto, WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Dzire and Baleno) which account for over two-thirds of the automobile manufacturer’s sales witnessed a 40 per cent drop in sales last month, its mid-size car Ciaz witnessed a sharp 77 per cent drop in sales in August. The firm sold 1,596 units of Ciaz last month as against over 7,000 units sold in the same month last year.

The utility vehicle segment for Maruti Suzuki, however, witnessed a marginal 3 per cent rise in sales over that seen in the same period last year.

While the slowdown in auto sales began since the IL&FS crisis hit markets in August-September 2018, on account of slowdown in lending by NBFCs, the first five months of the current fiscal have been very hard for the industry.

MSIL has seen its domestic passenger car sales fall 27 per cent in the period between April and August 2019. In these five months, MSIL has sold 553,068 units, as against 757,289 units sold in April-August 2018 — over two lakh fewer than in the year-ago period.

While the industry has started witnessing loss of jobs across its value chain, even large players have now started reducing the headcount following production cuts on account of decline in sales.

Recently, MSIL chairman RC Bhargava said that the company has not renewed the contracts of 3,000 temporary employees across its manufacturing plants, as it is battling rising inventory amid slowdown in demand.

Commenting on the industry sales, Rajesh Goel, senior vice president and director—sales and marketing, Honda Cars India, said, “The auto sector continues to witness high de-growth due to poor consumer sentiment. This is despite the high discounts prevailing in the market which makes it the best time to buy cars.

“We hope the recent measures taken by the government will help in improving consumer sentiment and demand creation as we move forward. With the impending festive season, the sales are likely to pick-up in coming months,” he added.