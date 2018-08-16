Aun Jaitley: Enough reserves to deal with any undue volatility

Union Minister Arun Jaitley. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File) Union Minister Arun Jaitley. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File)

A day after the rupee slumped to record low, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said India has comfortable foreign exchange reserves to deal with any undue volatility in the currency market. He said India’s macro-economic fundamentals remain strong and developments are being monitored closely.

The Indian rupee on Tuesday plunged below the 70 level to hit a record low of 70.08/09 against the dollar as the currencies of emerging markets witnessed a rout, triggered by the crash in the Turkish lira. The rupee, however, recovered later to close at 69.89/90 after heavy intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“Recent developments relating to Turkey have generated global risk aversion towards emerging market currencies and the strengthening of the dollar. However India’s Macro fundamentals remain resilient and strong,” Jaitley said in a tweet. The rupee which has lost over 8.5 per cent this year is one of the worst performing emerging market currencies.

“The developments are being monitored closely to address any situation that may arise in the context of the unsettled international environment,” said Jaitley who was holding the charge of finance and corporate affairs ministries before he underwent the kidney transplant on May 14. Piyush Goyal has been given charge of the finance ministry on an interim basis in Jaitley’s absence.

“India’s foreign exchange reserves are comfortable by global standards and sufficient to mitigate any undue volatility in the foreign exchange market,” Jaitley said. India’s foreign exchange reserves fell to over 7-month low of $402.7 billion in the week ended August 3. Total forex reserves dipped $1.49 billion from $404.19 billion in the week ended July 27, 2018, RBI’s latest data showed.

India’s forex reserves have been falling steadily over the past four months after it hit an all-time high of $426.08 billion in the week ended April 13. Apart from foreigners pulling out money from Indian markets, the decline in forex reserves is also due to the RBI intervention to stem rupee’s slide against the dollar. Since April 13, foreign exchange reserves have declined by 5.5 per cent or $23.4 billion.

Forex reserves, however, still provide a significant cushion against external shocks. A recent Crisil report said that India’s short-term external debt as a per cent of total external debt has remained broadly stable over the past few years (20.5 per cent in FY14 to 19.3 per cent in FY18). The stability in short-term debt obligations has been accompanied by India’s improving ability to service it.

The report added that the debt service ratio — ratio of gross debt service payments to current account receipts — has fallen over the last couple of years from 8.8 per cent in FY16 to 7.5 per cent in FY18 owing to recovery in export earnings relative to the past few years and a marginal fall in gross debt service payments.

