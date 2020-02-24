At G20 meet, FM pitches for new international tax system to handle disputes efficiently

FM Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI/File) FM Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI/File)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday called for closer collaboration between international revenue agencies to investigate tax affairs of offenders who cross borders for escaping tax investigation.

Speaking in Riyadh at the first Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ meeting held under Saudi Arabia’s G20 presidency, she highlighted steps taken by India to deepen corporate bond market and attract foreign portfolio investments in the private debt and government securities market.

“ … The international community has a unique opportunity to design a new international tax system to handle the challenges of digitalisation with a cost efficient dispute prevention mechanism,” she said while participating in the discussions during the two-day conference, according to a tweet by the Finance Ministry.

Participating in a session on Financial Resilience & Development, she explained steps taken by the government such as removal of capital controls for identified categories of G-sec and increased FPI limit on corporate bond market.

In the Union Budget 2020-21 announced on February 1, Sitharaman had announced several steps to widen and deepen the corporate bond and the government securities market.

The Centre substantially raised investment limit for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to 15 per cent of the outstanding stock of corporate bonds from 9 per cent earlier in the Budget.

The Reserve Bank of India had last December raised FPI investment limits in G-sec as well as short-term bonds. The government also proposed to formulate a law for expanding the credit default swaps market.

The Centre also proposed to float a new debt exchange-traded fund (ETF) that will comprise of government securities (G-sec), to enable retail investors — who are so far not investing much in the G-sec market — buy a basket of government bonds through the units in the proposed debt ETF in a seamless manner.

With regard to infrastructure development, the minister suggested G20 nations to refrain from developing any common prescriptive approach since different countries are at varied stages of adoption of technology in infrastructure.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.