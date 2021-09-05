scorecardresearch
At BRICS meet, Goyal stresses on ‘new tech adoption, equitable food security solution’

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
Updated: September 5, 2021 2:31:21 am
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at the BRICS trade ministers meeting, on Friday.

India has pitched for an early outcome of the TRIPS waiver proposal for Covid-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics in the WTO, an official release said on Saturday.

Addressing a meeting, which was attended by trade and economic ministers of BRICS countries on Friday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also emphasised on finding a permanent, adequate and equitable solution to the public stock holding programmes for food security purposes. He also sought adoption of emerging new technologies in a swiftly changing world while finding solutions to the challenges of data protection and cyber security.

Goyal “emphasized, amongst other things, on the need for a permanent, adequate and equitable solution to the Public Stock Holding programmes for food security purposes; early outcome of the TRIPS Waiver proposal for vaccines,” the release said.

Last October, India and South Africa had submitted the first proposal, suggesting a waiver for all WTO (World Trade Organization) members on the implementation of certain provisions of the TRIPs Agreement in relation to the prevention, containment or treatment of Covid-19.

