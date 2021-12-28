At 75, rupee hits nearly 4-week high

For the eighth consecutive session, the rupee appreciated by 3 paise on Monday to reach a near four-week high of 75 against the US dollar, on the back of a firm trend in domestic equities and rising appetite for riskier assets. However, a strong American dollar overseas and firm crude oil prices limited the domestic unit’s rise.

Meanwhile, the Sensex rose nearly 296 points, or 0.52 per cent, to reach 57,420.24 following gains in IT, financials and pharma stocks amid a largely positive trend in global markets. The Nifty gained 82.50 points or 0.49 per cent to close at 17,086.25.