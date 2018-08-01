At 68.7 per cent of BE, improvement in Q1 fiscal deficit

The government had budgeted to cut fiscal deficit to 3.3 per cent of gross domestic product by March-end 2019, from 3.53 per cent in 2017-18. (Representational) The government had budgeted to cut fiscal deficit to 3.3 per cent of gross domestic product by March-end 2019, from 3.53 per cent in 2017-18. (Representational)

The country’s fiscal deficit was at Rs 4.29 lakh crore for April-June, or 68.7 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, compared with 80.8 per cent during the same period last year, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Tuesday.

While the government finances have show improvement, analysts note that various fiscal concerns still persist for the central government. The target for fiscal deficit, which is the gap between the total expenditure and receipts, for the full fiscal year is Rs 6.24 lakh crore.

The government had budgeted to cut fiscal deficit to 3.3 per cent of gross domestic product by March-end 2019, from 3.53 per cent in 2017-18.

“Although the Government of India’s fiscal deficit for Q1 FY2019 stood at a considerable 69 per cent of the budget estimate for the full year, this marks a modest improvement relative to the situation in Q1 FY2018 (75 per cent of the FY2018 budget estimates). Moreover, the fiscal deficit for Q1 FY2019 recorded a mild YoY decline in absolute terms, with a robust 34 per cent expansion in revenue receipts and 27 per cent growth in capital expenditure, amid a moderate 7 per cent rise in revenue spending,” said Aditi Nayar, principal economist at rating agency ICRA.

“Notwithstanding the mild improvement in the fiscal deficit in Q1 FY2019 relative to the year ago level, various fiscal concerns persist, including whether the budgeted targets for GST revenues, dividends and profits and disinvestment would be realised, and whether the outlays required for revised MSPs (Minimum Support Prices), the National Health Protection Scheme, fuel and other subsidies, and bank recapitalisation would prove to be adequate,” she said.

Department of economic affairs secretary said the government fiscal performance in the April-June quarter is sound as capital spending has picked up pace while taxes are growing faster.

“Sound first quarter fiscal performance. Expenditure at 29 per cent of BE with capital expenditure also rising by (Rs) 18660 crore over last year. Tax Revenues at 17.39 per cent of BE higher than last year. Also non-tax. Fiscal deficit at (Rs) 4.3 lakh crore lower than (Rs) 4.4 lakh crore last year,” Garg said in a tweet.

While the gross tax revenues grew by 22 per cent during April-June 2018, the net tax revenues increased at a faster pace at 34 per cent. The net tax collection at end-June was Rs 2.37 lakh crore or 16 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE), the CGA data showed. The total receipts of the government were Rs 2.78 lakh crore during April-June quarter or 15.3 per cent of the BE. In the similar period of 2017-18, the collection was 13.1 per cent of the BE.

The CGA data showed that total expenditure during the first three months of the fiscal was Rs 7.07 lakh crore or 29 per cent of the BE, as compared to 30.3 per cent during the same period in previous fiscal year. The capital expenditure was Rs 86,988 crore or 29 per cent of the BE, as compared to 22.1 per cent during the same period in previous fiscal year the CGA said. Capital spending recorded a substantial 27 per cent growth in April-June, led by sectors such as roads and railways.

“While indirect tax collections have recorded a sharp rise in April-June 2018, direct taxes have displayed a modest growth amid a contraction in corporation tax, which may be on account of refunds,” Nayar said. Also, the tax devolution by the Central government to the states eased to Rs. 45,949 crore in June 2018 from Rs. 55,789 crore each in April 2018 and May 2018.

