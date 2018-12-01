As revenue collections slipped, fiscal deficit for Apr-Oct at 104% of full-year target

The government’s fiscal deficit for April-October period stood at Rs 6.48 lakh crore, or 103.9 per cent of the full-year target of Rs 6.24 lakh crore, as revenue collections moderated while government spending remained largely flat during the period, as per data released by the Comptroller General of Accounts on Friday. The fiscal deficit, which is the gap between expenditure and revenue, was at 96.1 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) during the same period last year.

With the gross domestic product (GDP) growth moderating in July-September quarter and further easing expected in the second half of the fiscal year, analysts expect that the government will breach its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent of GDP by March-end 2019. The Finance Ministry has so far maintained that it is confident of meeting the fiscal deficit target.

Non-debt capital receipts, which comprise collections through disinvestment and recoveries of loans and advances, was just 21 per cent of the BE during the period April-October 2018, as against 46 per cent during April-October 2017. The government could collect only Rs 19181.16 crore as against the budget estimate of Rs 92,199.08 crore. Against the BE of Rs 80,000 crore through disinvestment of government stake in PSU companies, the Centre could collect only Rs 10,101.15 crore.

Explained Fiscal deficit could breach the target of 3.3% of GDP The fiscal deficit and GDP growth numbers released Friday have escalated the chances of the government potentially breaching its March-end 2019 deficit target of 3.3 per cent. Most analysts now project the fiscal deficit could rise to nearly 3.5 per cent of GDP by year-end, unless the Centre cuts its planned expenditure or the tax collections and non-tax revenues rise sharply. The latest set of numbers come in the way of recent relief on the macro economic front resulting from sharp fall in global crude oil prices.

The revenue receipts of the government totalled Rs 7.88 lakh crore or 45.7 per cent of the BE for 2018-19 as compared to 48.1 per cent of BE last year. The government has budgeted to mop up Rs 17.25 lakh crore revenue during the current fiscal. Tax revenue collections was at Rs 6.61 lakh crore in April-October 2018 were 44.7 per cent of BE for the full year, as compared to 51.6 per cent achieved in the comparable period of the last year. The government targeting to mop up Rs 14.80 lakh crore through tax collections. Out of its tax collections, the Central government has transferred Rs 3.77 lakh crore to State Governments as devolution of share of taxes up to October, which is Rs 39,796 crore higher than the corresponding period of last year 2017-18.

The total expenditure of the government at during April-October was Rs 14.56 lakh crore or 59.6 per cent of the BE, in contrast to 60.2 per cent during the same period last year. Capital expenditure, at Rs 1.77 lakh crore, held up at 59 per cent of the BE during April-October 2018, as against 52.6 per cent recorded in April-October 2017. Out of total expenditure, Rs12.79 lakh crore is on revenue account, comprising Rs 2.92 lakh crore on account interest payments and Rs 2.08 crore is on account of major subsidies.

According to Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist, India Ratings and Research, while expenditure continues to grow, total receipts in October 2018 shrank from October 2017. Non-debt capital receipts in April-October 2018 are nearly half of April-October 2017. Based on 2QFY19 GDP growth at 7.1 per cent and likelihood of lower growth in 2HFY19, the chances of fiscal slippage are very high, Ind-Ra expects FY19 fiscal deficit to be 3.5 per cent of GDP.

“Fears of a fiscal slippage in FY2019 may intensify following the sharp 23.5 per cent YoY rise in the fiscal deficit of the Government of India in April-October FY2019, which crossed the budget estimate for the full year, despite the relief offered by the recent correction in crude oil prices,” Aditi Nayar, principal economist, at rating agency ICRA Ltd, said.