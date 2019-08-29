As RBI picks lower end of risk buffer at 5.5% its think tank pegged ideal level above 16%

The Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India Monday decided to maintain the realised equity level at 5.5 per cent of the RBI’s balance sheet as against the existing 6.8 per cent (as on June 30, 2019), thereby adopting the lower band of the safe range of 5.5-6.5 per cent recommended by the Bimal Jalan Committee that reviewed the economic capital framework of the central bank.

This resulted in Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified under a revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) adopted by the RBI board, which the RBI decided to transfer to the government along with Rs 1.23 lakh crore of surplus transfer for 2018-19.

While the RBI has adopted to maintain the level of 5.5 per cent of realised equity, an independent research body promoted by the central bank had in a recent research paper argued that the core capital of the RBI “at 6.6 percent is too low (and) the target number for the RBI core capital should be above 16 percent.” The Centre For Advanced Financial Research and Learning (CAFRAL), which is promoted by the RBI, published a research paper in January 2019 on the subject “Central Bank Equity: Facts and Analytics”, which analysed equity levels of central banks of 45 countries from around the world consisting of the 14 developed countries and 31 emerging and developing economies.

“Our estimates, for all confidence intervals, all methods and all time horizons for computing returns, suggest that at 6.6 per cent the current level of the core capital of the RBI is too low. The target number for the RBI core capital, as per our estimates, should be above 16 per cent, which is more than double the RBI’s current level of core capital,” the report concluded. The authors of the report — led by Amartya Lahiri, director at CAFRAL — had clarified that these are their opinion and do not reflect the views of any organisation.

Explained Desired levels of equity: debate settled for now Even as the Reserve Bank of India has decided to maintain 5.5 per cent equity as a percentage of its balance sheet, based on the lower end of the safe range of 5.5 -6.5 per cent suggested by the Jalan Committee, a recent research paper by authors at RBI-promoted research centre had argued that present core capital of the RBI is too low and it should be raised above 16 per cent to cover all risks. Despite varied views on the desired levels of equity for the RBI, the Jalan panel report has settled this debate for now.

The report argued that higher equity levels were needed for central banks to manage risks better and to withstand losses in any given year. Low capital reserves compromise the ability of a central bank to manage risks and losses in a given year can push the central bank into negative equity territory, affecting their operational capability. “We find that negative income shocks amongst central banks are fairly common. In any given year, more than one in seven central banks have negative surpluses with the number rising to one in five in some years. Moreover, when negative income shocks occur they can be large enough to wipe out the entire core capital of the central bank,” the report said.

More than one in every seven central banks suffer losses every year with the proportion becoming as high as one in five in some years, the research paper argued, pitching for higher equity levels for the central bank. While the CAFRAL report pitched for 16 per cent core equity level for the RBI, the committee under former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan, recommended the realised equity level to be kept within a band of 6.5-5.5 per cent. At the upper band of 6.5 per cent, excess of risk provisioning would have been Rs 11,608 crore. The RBI has adopted 5.5 per cent level. While recommending the level of equity capital for the RBI to maintain Contingency Risk Buffer (CRB), the Jalan Committee argued that this buffer is the country’s savings for a ‘rainy day’ (a financial stability crisis).