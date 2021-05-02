As demand recovers in Apr, power consumption grows 41%

During April this year, peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day touched the highest level of 182.55 GW and recorded a growth of nearly 38 per cent over 132.73 GW recorded in the same month in 2020.

Power consumption in the country grew 41 per cent in April 2021 to 119.27 billion units (BU) over the same month last year, showing robust recovery in industrial and commercial demand of electricity, according to power ministry data.

Power consumption in April last year was recorded at 84.55 BU.

On the other hand, peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, during the first half of this month remained well above the highest record of 132.20 GW in April 2020.

Power consumption in April last year had dropped to 84.55 BU from 110.11 BU in the same month in 2019. This happened mainly because of fewer economic activities following the imposition of lockdown by the government in the last week of March 2020 to contain the spread of deadly COVID-19. Similarly, peak power demand met or the highest power supply in a day also slumped to 132.73 GW in April last year from 176.81 GW in the same month in 2019, showing the impact of lockdown.