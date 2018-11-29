Arun Jaitley defends slashing of GDP numbers in UPA era

A day after the Congress alleged that the government was manipulating GDP data, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Thursday called the Central Statistics Office (CSO) a “highly credible organisation”. Data released by the CSO Wednesday showed that the economy grew an average 6.7 per cent during UPA I (2005-06 to 2008-09) and UPA II (2009-10 to 2013-14), a percentage lower than the earlier estimate of 8.1 per cent and 7 per cent respectively.

The published data, which was calculated based on the new base year of 2011-12, showed that India’s economy grew at a slower pace during the UPA government as compared to the average 7.4 per cent growth rate in the first four years of the present NDA government.

“The CSO is a highly credible organisation. It completely maintains an arm’s length from the Finance Ministry. In fact, we also come to know of the data only when it’s finally released,” Jaitley said. “I don’t think any service is being rendered by those who discredit the highly credible organisation, CSO.”

Jaitley added: “This new series is globally more comparable, takes into account a far greater representation of the Indian economy and is more reflective of the state of the Indian economy.”

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, meanwhile, had tweeted Wednesday evening: “Niti Aayog’s revised GDP numbers are a joke. They are a bad joke.”

“Actually they are worse than a bad joke. The numbers are the result of a hatchet job,” he added.

Chief Statistician of India Pravin Srivastava Wednesday said the new methodology is robust and aligned with UN Standard National Accounts. “We had to recalibrate the entire economy based on the production output and the datasets available using the approach which is internationally accepted…we are more than confident that what we have produced today is more robust…it was a very comprehensive exercise. I believe that what we are seeing is perhaps a better depiction of what was there earlier,” Srivastava said.