Sunday, May 08, 2022
‘April: Overall biz confidence of India Inc improves’

The Current Condition Index improved to 66.1 from 62.6 in the last survey, while the Expectations Index improved to 68.4 from 64.5.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
May 9, 2022 4:32:50 am
The survey gauges the respondents' expectations for the period April to September 2022.

The latest round of industry body FICCI’s Business Confidence Survey reported an improvement in the confidence level of India Inc, with the Overall Business Confidence Index at 67.6 in the recently conducted April 2022 round against 63.9 earlier.

The survey by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) found an improvement in both current conditions and expectations of Indian companies in its latest round. The Current Condition Index improved to 66.1 from 62.6 in the last survey, while the Expectations Index improved to 68.4 from 64.5.

The survey gauges the respondents’ expectations for the period April to September 2022.

